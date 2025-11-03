Logo
Kenya sweep men's and women's podiums at NYC Marathon
Athletics - 2025 TCS New York City Marathon - New York City, New York, U.S. - November 2, 2025 Kenya's Benson Kipruto celebrates with his national flag after winning the men's elite race alongside second place Kenya's Alexander Mutiso and third place Kenya's Albert Korir REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Athletics - 2025 TCS New York City Marathon - New York City, New York, U.S. - November 2, 2025 Kenya's Benson Kipruto crosses the line ahead of Kenya's Alexander Mutiso to win the men's elite race REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Athletics - 2025 TCS New York City Marathon - New York City, New York, U.S. - November 2, 2025 Kenya's Hellen Obiri celebrates with her national flag after winning the women's elite race alongside second place Kenya's Sharon Lokedi and third place Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Athletics - 2025 TCS New York City Marathon - New York City, New York, U.S. - November 2, 2025 Kenya's Hellen Obiri celebrates with her national flag after winning the women's elite race REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
03 Nov 2025 12:08AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2025 12:27AM)
NEW YORK :Kenya swept the men's and women's podiums at the New York City Marathon on Sunday, as Benson Kipruto survived a thrilling sprint finish in two hours eight minutes and nine seconds and Hellen Obiri won the women's race in a course record 2:19:51.

Kipruto ran flat out through the final 50 metres to hold off a late fight from Alexander Mutiso, breaking the tape by a fraction of a second in a photo finish, with the 2021 winner Albert Korir finishing third (2:08:57).

The Paris bronze medallist Obiri, who won in 2023, was running shoulder to shoulder with runner-up Sharon Lokedi (2:20:07) before pulling away ahead of the final turn to break Margaret Okayo's 22-year-old course record of 2:22:31.

Last year's winner Sheila Chepkirui (2:20:24) was third.

The five-borough classic capped the World Marathon Majors calendar for the year.

Source: Reuters
