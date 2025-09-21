Kenyan Odira storms to shock 800m gold

TOKYO :Kenya's Lilian Odira produced a storming finish to win an astonishing women’s 800 metres world gold on Sunday, smashing her personal best by almost two seconds and erasing the 42-year-old championship record.

Odira looked out of it with 30 metres to go but surged past two Britons leading the race to win in one minute, 54.62 seconds, beating the mark set by Czech Jarmila Kratochvilova at the first world championships in 1983.

Georgia Hunter-Bell squeezed past her compatriot Keely Hodgkinson to take silver in a personal best 1:54.90, with the Olympic champion adding bronze to two previous world silvers in 1:54.91.

Just like the men's race on Saturday, the field took off at an electrifying pace, as defending champion Mary Moraa hit the bell in 55.7 seconds.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

FAVOURITE HODGKINSON TAKES BRONZE

Hodgkinson had suffered a series of hamstring issues and returned to action only six weeks ago, but she has been in imperious form since and was the favourite on Sunday.

She was then involved in a 150-metre duel with Moraa for the inside line, which she eventually won, to emerge clear on the final bend.

It looked set for a British 1-2 but Odira somehow found an extra gear to overhaul them both.

"This is my first world championships and I am really grateful to be leaving it as the world champion," Odira said.

"It has been a long time coming. The 800m is always very tactical. The first lap today was very fast. I knew I had to push on the second one. It was so quick.

"I was paying attention to what was happening with other runners. I was just following the pace of the race. I managed to have the most powerful finish and I got lucky to be going home with a gold medal."

Hunter-Bell, the 2024 Olympic bronze medallist over 1,500 metres, had opted to run 800 as she felt she had more chance of a medal, and the decision was vindicated as four of the top five ran personal bests.

"I feel really happy. The race went kind of how I thought it would go," said Hunter-Bell. "I knew it would get out very hard, and it did, and my plan was try and just hang and hang on.

"My coaches said, 'Do not go on the rails' and I found myself on the rail with, like, 150 to go. So I had to get out of that, but I felt really good."

Hodgkinson looked stunned as she crossed the line, having thought it was in the bag five metres out, but soon recovered to hug her team mate and training partner.

"It got away from me once again," she said. "I went out and gave my best. I will go back and see what I could have done differently.

"I wanted gold so I am a bit disappointed. I think if someone told me back in June, 'You are going to run, get a bronze medal', I would have taken it. But I came here as a favourite and I wanted to fulfil that.

"This season, coming back from an injury showed me how strong I am. It doesn't matter what happened. It's awesome being here."