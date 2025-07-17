Kerolin hat-trick leads Brazil past Bolivia in dominant Copa America Win

Brazil's attacking duo Luany and Kerolin powered the defending champions to a commanding 6–0 victory over Bolivia in their second group-stage match of the Women's Copa America on Wednesday.

Brazil lived up to expectations and controlled the match at Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda in Quito, Ecuador from the outset, with Luany opening the scoring in the 13th minute, smashing a powerful shot in off the crossbar from the centre of the box after a corner.

The Atletico Madrid striker doubled her tally in the 32nd minute, pouncing on a rebound after the Bolivian goalkeeper spilled Kerolin's effort.

She then earned a penalty that captain Kerolin calmly converted to make it 3–0 five minutes later.

Brazil great Marta came off the bench in the second half and set up Kerolin's second goal in the 79th minute, before the Manchester City forward completed her hat-trick four minutes later.

Things went from bad to worse for Bolivia, who were reduced to 10 players after Angelina Rivero picked up a second yellow card, before Brazil substitute Amanda Gutierres sealed the rout five minutes into stoppage time.