Kerr back in Australia squad for first time since 2023

SYDNEY :Sam Kerr received her first Australia call-up for almost two years on Friday when the totemic striker was included in the squad for women's international friendlies against Wales and England in Britain.

The 31-year-old has only recently returned to the pitch in a limited role for her club Chelsea after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in January 2024.

"Having Sam back in the squad is a special moment - not just for the team, but for Australian football," said coach Joe Montemurro.

"Her leadership and presence are invaluable as we continue building toward the Women's Asian Cup and beyond."

Australia host the Asian Cup in March next year.

Kerr has scored 69 goals for Australia in 128 internationals and captained the Matildas on their run to the semi-finals of the 2023 Women's World Cup on home soil.

Montemurro said earlier this week that Kerr's playing time would have to be carefully managed as she continues to find her feet after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

He also said he had not considered whether Kerr would retain the captaincy, a role which in her absence has been filled by centre half Steph Catley.

Australia face Wales for the first time in Cardiff on October 25 before taking on European champions England, their vanquishers in the World Cup semi-finals two years ago, in Derby three days later.

Montemurro also recalled winger Cortnee Vine and midfielder Katrina Gorry, but forward Mary Fowler, who has also suffered an ACL injury, and midfielder Tameka Yallop, who is struggling with a hamstring problem, were unavailable because of injury.

"The team and my expectations in October are that we will continue to work hard, be humble and grow as a collective unit," said Montemurro.

"Both games will provide different challenges to test the team, our playing style and the way we play together."