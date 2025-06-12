Logo
Khachanov, Hurkacz advance in Den Bosch, Samsonova stunned by qualifier
Khachanov, Hurkacz advance in Den Bosch, Samsonova stunned by qualifier

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 15, 2025 Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in action during his quarter final match against Tommy Paul of the U.S. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo

12 Jun 2025 01:36AM
Poland's Hubert Hurkacz and Russia's Karen Khachanov made winning starts to their Libema Open campaigns in Den Bosch, Netherlands on Wednesday, while top seed Liudmila Samsonova suffered a shock loss to Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine.

In her first appearance in a WTA Tour main draw, world number 231 Branstine sealed a breakthrough 6-4 5-7 6-1 win over defending champion Samsonova.

Their match had been halted on Tuesday due to darkness at one set apiece, but Branstine returned to dominate the decider, not facing a single break point while converting two of her four break opportunities.

Branstine, who was born in California and represented the United States until 2017, will next face fellow qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania.

Fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz overcame a back issue, requiring two medical timeouts, to defeat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6(2) 6-4 and book his spot in the second round.

The 28-year-old Pole will next take on 22-year-old Estonian Mark Lajal, who beat Serbia's Laslo Djere 6-2 6-4.

"It's my first time here and I'm really loving it," said Hurkacz.

"It's always nice to play on grass. Obviously, the end was a little bit tricky, but hopefully I will be better for tomorrow. My back hurts a bit, but I will do some work with the physio later."

Khachanov, the third seed, prevailed in a third-set tiebreak to claim a hard-fought 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(4) victory over American Mackenzie McDonald and reach the quarter-finals.

The Russian will play Canadian Gabriel Diallo, who saved two match points to overcome sixth seed Jordan Thompson 4-6 6-1 7-5.

Britain's Dan Evans came from a set down to defeat Australian Rinky Hijikata 3-6 6-4 6-3 and Greece's Maria Sakkari eased past Dutch wildcard Anouk Koevermans 6-3 6-4.

Source: Reuters
