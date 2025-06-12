Khachanov, Hurkacz advance in Den Bosch, Samsonova stunned by qualifier

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz and Russia's Karen Khachanov made winning starts to their Libema Open campaigns in Den Bosch, Netherlands on Wednesday, while top seed Liudmila Samsonova suffered a shock loss to Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine.

In her first appearance in a WTA Tour main draw, world number 231 Branstine sealed a breakthrough 6-4 5-7 6-1 win over defending champion Samsonova.

Their match had been halted on Tuesday due to darkness at one set apiece, but Branstine returned to dominate the decider, not facing a single break point while converting two of her four break opportunities.

Branstine, who was born in California and represented the United States until 2017, will next face fellow qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz overcame a back issue, requiring two medical timeouts, to defeat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6(2) 6-4 and book his spot in the second round.

The 28-year-old Pole will next take on 22-year-old Estonian Mark Lajal, who beat Serbia's Laslo Djere 6-2 6-4.

"It's my first time here and I'm really loving it," said Hurkacz.

"It's always nice to play on grass. Obviously, the end was a little bit tricky, but hopefully I will be better for tomorrow. My back hurts a bit, but I will do some work with the physio later."

Khachanov, the third seed, prevailed in a third-set tiebreak to claim a hard-fought 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(4) victory over American Mackenzie McDonald and reach the quarter-finals.

The Russian will play Canadian Gabriel Diallo, who saved two match points to overcome sixth seed Jordan Thompson 4-6 6-1 7-5.

Britain's Dan Evans came from a set down to defeat Australian Rinky Hijikata 3-6 6-4 6-3 and Greece's Maria Sakkari eased past Dutch wildcard Anouk Koevermans 6-3 6-4.