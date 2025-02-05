Lion City Sailors forward Khairin Nadim seals move to Portuguese side FC Vizela

SINGAPORE: Lion City Sailors forward Khairin Nadim has sealed a move to Portuguese second-division side FC Vizela.

The 20-year-old signed a one-and-a-half-year deal that runs to Jun 30, 2026. He will play primarily for FC Vizela’s under-23 squad while being closely monitored by the first-team coaches.

The first team competes in Liga Portugal 2 - the Portuguese second division - where it sits eighth in an 18-team league that includes the B teams of Benfica and FC Porto.

Khairin's transfer was announced by the Sailors on Wednesday (Feb 5) after it had arranged for the forward to attend trials with FC Vizela.

"There, he impressed with his talent and technical ability – earning himself this opportunity to ply his trade in Europe," the club said.

Khairin once held the record of being the youngest player to feature in the Singapore Premier League (SPL), making his debut at 15 years and 298 days in March 2020.

That record was surpassed by Raoul Suhaimi in 2021 and then Nathan Mao in 2023.

Khairin is the second youngest Singaporean to score in the SPL, netting his first goal against Tampines Rovers at 16 years and 194 days.