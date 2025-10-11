Kimmich double fires Germany top in 4-0 win over 10-man Luxembourg

SINSHEIM, Germany :Germany's Joshua Kimmich netted twice to power his side to a 4-0 home win over Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier on Friday where the visitors went down to 10 men in the first half and the hosts moved top of the standings in a tight Group A.

Germany were playing catch-up after losing their opening game 2-0 in Slovakia, their first away defeat in a World Cup qualifier. After a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland, Julian Nagelsmann's side continued their revival against Luxembourg.

The win combined with Slovakia's 2-0 defeat in Northern Ireland puts the Germans top on goal difference, with the Irish second and the Slovaks dropping to third, with all three teams on six points. Luxembourg are bottom without a point.

The group winners qualify automatically with the runners-up advancing to the playoffs. Germany are already assured of a playoff spot thanks to their Nations League ranking.

Germany laid siege to the visitors' goal from the start and Nick Woltemade appeared to have scored his first international goal after he deflected in Serge Gnabry's shot, but his effort was ruled out for handball.

David Raum opened the scoring in the 12th minute, netting his first goal for Germany in style by curling a free kick around the wall which beat goalkeeper Anthony Moris at his near post.

Luxembourg lost defender Dirk Carlson to a red card for a handball in the area and Kimmich converted the resulting penalty in the 21st minute but, despite their numerical advantage, the hosts failed to increase their lead before the break.

That quickly changed after the interval, when a Karim Adeyemi pass sent Gnabry racing into the box and he smashed his effort past Moris three minutes into the second half.

Two minutes later, after Luxembourg failed to clear the ball from inside the six-yard box from a corner, Kimmich pounced to net from close range.

The last time the sides met resulted in a 7-0 win for Germany in 2006, with current Luxembourg manager Jeff Strasser on the pitch for the losers and he must have feared a repeat scoreline but his side repelled much of the constant pressure.

Germany next travel to face the Irish on Monday, when Slovakia host Luxembourg.