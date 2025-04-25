Kiplimo ready for full marathon debut in London

LONDON :Uganda's half-marathon world record holder Jacob Kiplimo said he was well-prepared and ready to do his best when he makes his full marathon debut in London on Sunday.

Twice world cross country champion Kiplimo, who shattered the half-marathon record by 48 seconds in Barcelona in February, will feature in a stellar field that includes Ethiopia's Olympic champion Tamirat Tola and marathon great Eliud Kipchoge.

"I am so grateful to be here," the 24-year-old told a news conference on Thursday.

"It will present a lot of challenges because the half-marathon is not like the full marathon, but I have prepared myself well and hope on Sunday to do my best.

"I just want to run my own race, so that I can run my personal best."

London Marathon director Hugh Brasher described Kiplimo's debut as the most fascinating ever.

“We have no idea what he will do on the day," he said. "Can he be the first athlete to run inside two hours in a race? Yes. But who knows what will happen. We’ll find out on Sunday.”

Kenya's defending men's champion Alexander Mutiso Munyao will be running in London for the second time and expected an 'epic' day with what he called the strongest field ever.

"I got courage from winning last year's marathon so I said I would keep on coming here, to try my best again," he said.

Kipchoge, the former world record holder and four times London winner, is back in the capital for the first time since 2020 but the 40-year-old said this time was all about giving back.

"I am coming here to support London's good causes," said the Kenyan. "It is about the charity events being done by London Marathon, that is why I am here."

The 2016 and 2020 Olympic champion, who suffered back pain and failed to finish at last year's Paris Games, said he was still hungry to inspire and motivate others.

"Last year was a tough year but sport is built by challenges, by dedication," he said.

"The proof of good sport is how and when you wake up... I wake up from what happened last year and I am ready for Sunday."

This year's London Marathon is expected to break the world record for the most participants with more than 56,000 people set to compete.