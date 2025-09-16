Logo
Kipyegon destroys the field for fourth 1500m world gold
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Women's 1500m Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 16, 2025 Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the women's 1500m final REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Women's 1500m Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 16, 2025 Kenya's Faith Kipyegon crosses the finish line to win the women's 1500m final REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Women's 1500m Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 16, 2025 Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates with her gold medal alongside silver medallist Kenya's Dorcus Ewoi and Bronze medallist Australia's Jessica Hull after winning the final REUTERS/Issei Kato
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Women's 1500m Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 16, 2025 Kenya's Faith Kipyegon and Kenya's Dorcus Ewoi with Australia's Jessica Hull after the final REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
16 Sep 2025 09:28PM
TOKYO :Kenya's peerless Faith Kipyegon underlined her status as one of the greatest athletes of all time when she convincingly claimed a fourth 1,500 metres world title on Tuesday to go with her three Olympic golds.

Kipyegon delivered a gun-to-tape run that destroyed the field as she came home clear in 3 minutes 52.15 seconds.

The world record holder matches Hicham El Guerrouj (1997-2003) by claiming four world 1,500m golds and she will also go for a second world 5,000m title later this week.

Fellow Kenyan Dorcus Ewoi ran a personal best 3:54.92 for silver while Jessica Hull won Australia’s first medal in the event when she just held on for bronze in 3:55.16.

Source: Reuters
