Kiss, Schmidt aiming for seamless transition in Wallabies role in 2026

SYDNEY :Les Kiss said he expected a seamless transition into the Wallabies coaching role when he succeeds New Zealander Joe Schmidt next July, little more than a year out from the 2027 World Cup on home soil.

The former rugby league international was confirmed as Wallabies coach-in-waiting on Wednesday but he will first see out his three-year contract at the Queensland Reds after Schmidt agreed to extend his reign by another nine months.

Schmidt's departure was originally scheduled for after the British & Irish Lions test series in August but the former Ireland coach has now agreed to another extension to take him into next year.

The first planned coaching transition for the Wallabies since Eddie Jones replaced Rod Macqueen in 2001 should be eased by Kiss having worked as defence coach during Schmidt's highly successful spell in charge of Ireland.

"We'll find the solutions together," Kiss told a news conference at Sydney Football Stadium.

"I'm not here to rip and tear, I'm going to make sure I dovetail as much as I can and I'll bring my points of difference into play but we have a lot of things in common ...

"If I'm really honest I think in the meat and veg of the game, the real important things, we've got a common ground on, and that's massively important."

Schmidt said he had stayed out of the process of appointing his successor as much as possible but was delighted that his friend had landed the role.

"I know Les really well," he said. "I think we will share a lot of the same philosophy, albeit with a slightly different approach in some areas, but I think that like-minded philosophy will allow a pretty smooth transition ...

"I'm absolutely confident that he'll do a great job "

'SOUNDING BOARD'

Schmidt originally signed a short-term deal up until the end of the Lions series because of his desire to spend more time with his family in New Zealand and help look after his youngest son, who has severe epilepsy.

The 59-year-old said he hoped to bring his family over to Australia with him during the last 15 months of his time as coach, but did not foresee a formal role supporting Kiss after next July.

"I have maybe a sounding board remit that would be a friendship orientated thing (rather than) a professional rugby formal involvement," he added.

Kiss, who started his rugby union career as defence coach for the Springboks in 2001, took over at the Reds last year and said he had not been keen to take on the Wallabies job along with his Super Rugby duties.

A winger noted for his defensive skills, Kiss played four tests for the Kangaroos in 1986, including one on the 1986 "Unbeatables" tour of Britain and France.

Apart from his time with the Springboks and Ireland, his coaching career also included spells as an assistant at the New South Wales Waratahs, as director of rugby at Ulster and as head coach at English club London Irish.

The Reds were knocked out of the Super Rugby quarter-finals in Kiss's first year in charge but are fourth in the standings this season and in the hunt for a first title since 2011.

"It's scary but exciting at the same time," the 60-year-old Australian said of his Wallabies appointment.

"It's an honour to do what I'm doing."