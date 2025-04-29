Kiss set to be confirmed as Australia coach: reports

MELBOURNE : Queensland Reds coach Les Kiss will be confirmed as Joe Schmidt's successor at the Wallabies on Wednesday, local media reported.

Kiss, who worked closely with Schmidt at Ireland, will take over as Australia coach when New Zealander Schmidt steps down following this year's Rugby Championship.

Governing body Rugby Australia (RA) declined to comment on the reports but confirmed there would be an announcement at a media conference on Wednesday.

Kiss, 60, would become Australia's fifth coach in six years and is expected to take the Wallabies through to the 2027 World Cup on home soil.

He has been linked with the role for months but declined to comment on his ambitions, barring confirmation in February that he had discussed the job with RA.

Schmidt, who replaced Eddie Jones after the Wallabies' group-stage exit from the 2023 World Cup in France, announced in February he would step down to spend more time with his family in New Zealand and help look after his youngest son, who has severe epilepsy.

Local media have reported that Schmidt would be open to a consultancy role once he departs but only if asked by his successor.

Former rugby league international Kiss switched to coaching rugby union over 20 years ago and was defence coach under Declan Kidney when Ireland won the 2009 Six Nations and a first Grand Slam since 1948.

He remained defence coach when Schmidt succeeded Kidney in 2013 and helped the New Zealander win the Six Nations the following year.

After further coaching roles at Ulster and London Irish, Kiss returned to Australia to take over the Reds in 2024.