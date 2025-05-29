Knight out of England's home summer with hamstring injury

LONDON :England batter Heather Knight was ruled out of their home summer programme due to a hamstring injury on Thursday but the country's cricket board hoped she would return in time for the 50-overs World Cup in India in September.

The former captain's unbeaten 66 helped England seal a 3-0 Twenty20 series sweep against West Indies at Chelmsford on Monday but Knight looked in discomfort towards the end and did not field in the second innings.

"An MRI scan has revealed that Heather Knight has suffered a significant tendon injury to her right hamstring and will be ruled out of home international cricket and The Hundred in 2025," the board said in a statement.

"She will now undergo further assessment with the England women's medical team to determine the next steps of her management.

"Although no return date can be set at this stage, it is hoped Heather will be available for selection for the ICC Women's World Cup in September 2025."

The former England captain will miss the one-day series against West Indies and the tour of India in June and July.