AGADIR, Morocco, Dec ‌31 : Teenage starlet Christian Kofane announced his arrival on the international stage with a stunning winner as Cameroon came from behind to beat Mozambique 2-1 on Wednesday and finish second in Group F at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 19-year-old from Bayer Leverkusen was making only his second appearance for the Indomitable Lions, having turned down call-ups earlier this season to concentrate on his ‌first Bundesliga season where he has already been making an impact.

Cameroon ‌allowed him to stay at Leverkusen until the eve of the tournament in Morocco with his first caps much anticipated. After squandering several half chances early on in Wednesday’s clash, Kofane thrashed home a rocket-like effort from the edge of the area in the 55th minute to win the game.

Mozambique led after Sporting Lisbon striker Geny Catamo shot them ahead ‍in the 23rd minute with a powerful low strike from outside the penalty area.

BIZARRE OWN GOAL

But the surprise advantage lasted only five minutes before a bizarre own goal tied matters at the Grand Stade d’Agadir.

It came when Cameroon striker Frank Magri’s shot was deflected by fullback Nene ​onto the post. The Mozambican defender ‌had fallen to the ground in the process and as the ball rebounded back at him, he tried to sweep it away from danger but only ​succeeded in putting it into his own net.

Five-time Cup of Nations winners Cameroon finished with six ⁠points but lost out on top place ‌in the group to holders Ivory Coast on goals scored.

The Ivorians came from behind ​to beat Gabon 3-2 and take top place and a meeting with Burkina Faso in Marrakech on Tuesday.

Cameroon now meet South Africa in Rabat on Sunday.

Mozambique, ‍who went through to the last-16 as one of the best four third-placed finishers, will ⁠be up against Nigeria in Fes on Monday in their first appearance in the knockout stages of the ​tournament.

Wednesday’s action completed the ‌first round with the knockout stage to begin at the weekend.

