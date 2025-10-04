Kofane on target as Leverkusen beat Union for second straight win

LEVERKUSEN, Germany :Teenager Christian Kofane scored his maiden Bundesliga goal as Bayer Leverkusen eased past Union Berlin 2-0 on Saturday to move into the top four with their second league win in a row.

Leverkusen, missing injured top striker Patrik Schick, initially struggled to break down the Berliners' defence until Ernest Poku tapped in from 10 metres following a perfectly executed attack.

Kofane, a Cameroon Under-20 international, made sure of only their second home league win this season four minutes after the break, pouncing on a mistake by Union keeper Frederik Ronnow.

The 19-year-old's first league goal came three days after scoring his first goal in the Champions League in a 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven.

The 2024 German double winners, who endured a rocky start the season that led to the dismissal of coach Erik ten Hag, are undefeated in four league games under his replacement Kasper Hjulmand.

They moved up to fourth in the standings on 11 points, four behind leaders Bayern Munich.