Kohli closer to maiden IPL title as Bengaluru storm into final
Kohli closer to maiden IPL title as Bengaluru storm into final

Kohli closer to maiden IPL title as Bengaluru storm into final
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Qualifier 1 - Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, India - May 29, 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli in action REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Kohli closer to maiden IPL title as Bengaluru storm into final
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Qualifier 1 - Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, India - May 29, 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates after Suyash Sharma takes the wicket of Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Kohli closer to maiden IPL title as Bengaluru storm into final
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Qualifier 1 - Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, India - May 29, 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer, caught out by Jitesh Sharma REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Kohli closer to maiden IPL title as Bengaluru storm into final
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Qualifier 1 - Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, India - May 29, 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli reacts REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Kohli closer to maiden IPL title as Bengaluru storm into final
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Qualifier 1 - Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, India - May 29, 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during the match REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
30 May 2025 01:05AM
NEW DELHI :Virat Kohli inched closer to a maiden Indian Premier League title after Royal Challengers Bengaluru thrashed Punjab Kings by eight wickets in a lopsided qualifier to reach the final of the 10-team tournament on Thursday.

A superlative performance by their bowlers left Bengaluru needing only 102 to make Sunday's final and they reached the target in just 10 overs with opener Phil Salt, who made 56 not out, leading the charge.

Punjab can still make the final if they can win the second qualifier against the winner of Friday's eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.

Kohli made 12 but has been Bengaluru's leading scorer this season.

The former India captain has been with the franchise since the inaugural 2008 edition of the league. Bengaluru reached the finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016 but were beaten on all three occasions.

"It's a great feeling right now," Salt said. "Obviously we had a second bite at the cherry but it's such a good feeling to get that out of the way first time.

"It just gives us that momentum. It's such a cliche but it's so true at the back end of the tournament."

Bengaluru have looked formidable this season and electing to field, their fiery pace attack, led by a returning Josh Hazlewood, bundled out Punjab in 14.1 overs.

Having recovered from a shoulder niggle, Hazlewood led Bengaluru's superb pace display as they reduced Punjab to 71-7 at the halfway stage of their innings.

Hazlewood's (3-21) victims included rival skipper Shreyas Iyer, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed the important wicket of Prabhsimran Singh, Punjab's leading scorer this season.

Marcus Stoinis made 26 before losing his stumps to leg-spinner Suyash Sharma, who claimed 3-17 in his three overs.

Kyle Jamieson removed Kohli in the fourth over but Bengaluru raced to 61-1 in their six powerplay overs, compared to Punjab's 48-4, with Salt hitting boundaries almost at will.

Salt took 23 balls to bring up his fifty and skipper Rajat Patidar hit a six to seal Bengaluru's victory in a match that lasted only 24.1 overs.

Source: Reuters
