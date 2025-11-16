Kolisi doubles up in Turin with Springbok win and dancing cameo at ATP Finals

TURIN, Italy :South African flanker Siya Kolisi thoroughly enjoyed his Saturday in Turin as he captained his side to a win over Italy, then delighted tennis fans at the ATP Finals by dancing in the stands during Carlos Alcaraz's semi-final victory.

Kolisi made his 101st appearance for the Springboks when they overcame an early red card to defeat Italy 32-14 at the Juventus Stadium before making his way across town to take in the season-ending championships second semi-final.

A big tennis fan, Kolisi spoke to both world number one Alcaraz and his Canadian opponent Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Inalpi Arena.

Kolisi, who had met Alcaraz in Turin earlier in the week, got the chance on Saturday to meet Auger-Aliassime in person, having previously had contact with the Canadian through social media.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

During breaks in the tennis, cameras panned to Kolisi who appeared on the big screens in the arena and the South African rose from his chair, dancing in time to the music and bringing loud cheers from the crowd.

While the Italian players were getting beaten by South Africa in the Turin rain, another Italian, Jannik Sinner, was extending his indoor hardcourt winning streak to 30 matches by beating Alex de Minaur, and will meet Alcaraz in Sunday's final.