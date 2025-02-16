Kolkata's Eden Gardens to host IPL 2025 final

Kolkata's Eden Gardens will host the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on May 25 as well as the opening game between the defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, India's cricket board said on Sunday.

Kolkata has staged the IPL final twice before in 2013 and 2015.

The tournament begins on March 22 with 10 teams playing 74 games across 13 venues. There will also be 13 double headers with the afternoon game at 1530 local time (1000 GMT) and the late game from 1930 IST (1400 GMT).

Three IPL teams will play at two venues each, with Delhi Capitals also playing home games in Visakhapatnam, Rajasthan Royals playing in Guwahati and Punjab Kings in Dharamsala.