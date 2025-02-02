Kolo Muani double inspires Juve to 4-1 win over Empoli

TURIN, Italy :A quick-fire double from new signing Randal Kolo Muani helped Juventus to a comeback 4-1 home win over lowly Empoli in Serie A on Sunday and lifted them into the top four.

Visiting Empoli took a shock lead after four minutes through defender Mattia De Sciglio, who nodded home following a corner, before Kolo Muani equalised from close range.

The France forward put Juventus in front three minutes later before substitutes Dusan Vlahovic and Francisco Conceicao completed the rout late on.

Juventus, who had won one of their previous eight games across all competitions, provisionally moved up to fourth on 40 points, one above fifth-placed Lazio who travel to Cagliari on Monday.

The hosts came into the fixture off a 2-0 home defeat by Benfica in the Champions League and a 2-1 league loss at leaders Napoli, their first Serie A defeat this campaign which ended a 21-game unbeaten run.

Empoli made a fast start when De Sciglio, on loan from Juventus, nodded home from Liam Henderson's corner.

Juve were given a scare when the visitors were awarded a penalty for Di Gregorio's foul on midfielder Youssef Maleh in the 15th minute, but the referee overturned his decision after a VAR check showed handball.

Juventus, who ended the opening 45 minutes with only one shot on target, increased their tempo after the break and Empoli goalkeeper Devis Vasquez did well to deny Nicolas Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners.

Kolo Muani equalised for the hosts on the hour, tucking the ball inside the near post after he latched onto a long pass from Teun Koopmeiners.

The 26-year-old put Juve ahead when a long-range shot by Timothy Weah ricocheted off the striker and flew into the bottom corner of the net.

The France forward scored his third goal in his second game for Juventus after joining on loan from Paris St Germain last month.

Vlahovic made it 3-1 in the 90th minute with a powerful shot under the bar after a solo run and Conceicao sealed the win following a brilliant long pass from Khephren Thuram.

Empoli were left with 10 men in the 84th minute when Maleh was handed a second yellow card.

Juventus visit 15th-placed Como on Friday. Empoli, who are 17th and one point above the relegation zone, host AC Milan on Saturday.