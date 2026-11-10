Kompany returns to Bayern training ground, German media reports

Nov 10 : Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany returned to the club's training ground on Tuesday for the first time since collapsing during a practice session last month, German media reported.

• Bayern did not hold a full training session with most of their players away on international duty. The Bundesliga leaders return to action at home against FC Koln on November 20.

• Belgian Kompany was discharged from hospital after suffering a meningeal irritation that caused him to collapse during a session involving the club's second team. He had been recovering from a virus before the incident and missed several training sessions.

• Assistant manager Aaron Danks was in charge of the team for wins over Freiburg, Magdeburg, Atletico Madrid and Mainz, and a 2-2 draw with German title rivals Borussia Dortmund.