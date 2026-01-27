Korn Ferry to help hire 4,000-plus Games workforce for LA28

LOS ANGELES, Jan 27 : Executive search and consulting firm Korn Ferry has signed on as a founding partner of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, as the host city ramps up hiring and infrastructure planning ahead of a packed calendar of global sporting events.

Korn Ferry will help recruit, onboard and develop a workforce of more than 4,000 people needed to deliver the Games, while supporting leadership development and team performance across the organizing committee, the company and LA28 said in a joint release.

LA28 Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman said Korn Ferry's work with the organizing committee began nearly two years ago with the placement of Reynold Hoover as Chief Executive Officer, and has since expanded as LA28 builds out its staffing plans.

Tami Majer, LA28's Chief People Officer, told Reuters that the firm's experience in talent and leadership development is helping shape a culture aimed at empowering employees "at every level" to deliver the event.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The partnership announcement comes as local and state leaders highlight proposed public investments intended to prepare key venues and public spaces for the influx of visitors tied to major events, including matches as part of this year's soccer World Cup and the Summer Games in 2028.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Monday announced nearly $100 million in proposed funding for renovations, infrastructure and public safety upgrades to Exposition Park, which is home to future Olympic venues LA Memorial Coliseum and BMO Stadium.

Bass described the next three years as an unusually intense period for major sporting events and said the projects are intended to leave long-term benefits for residents.

Exposition Park General Manager Andrea Ambriz said the projects would improve safety, accessibility and modernization and could create more than 300 jobs.

"These upgrades to Expo Park are essential as we welcome the world for the Olympics and Paralympics and World Cup," said California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot.

"Just as important, these upgrades also improve the safety and usability of the Park for Angelenos who need it to get outdoors."