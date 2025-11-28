Kosovo players set to share 1.5m-euro government bonus if they reach World Cup

PRISTINA :Kosovo's government announced on Thursday that it will offer 1.5 million euros ($1.74 million) to the national football team if they qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Kosovo, chasing their first World Cup appearance, finished second in their qualifying group with 11 points to secure a berth in March's European playoffs.

They will now face Slovakia, with the winner then playing either Turkey or Romania in a playoff final with a World Cup spot up for grabs.

Caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti said his government would offer 500,000 euros ($579,700) bonus to the team if they beat Slovakia.

"Second, in the event of qualification for the World Cup, we commit to an additional one million euros reward," Kurti said during a televised cabinet meeting.

"Let's go Kosovo, always with you," he added.

Kosovo became a UEFA and FIFA member in 2016 after declaring independence from Serbia in 2008.

($1 = 0.8625 euros)