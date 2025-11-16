Logo
Logo

Sport

Kosovo win 2-0 in Slovenia to secure World Cup playoff spot
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Kosovo win 2-0 in Slovenia to secure World Cup playoff spot

Kosovo win 2-0 in Slovenia to secure World Cup playoff spot
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group B - Slovenia v Kosovo - Stadion Stozice, Ljubljana, Slovenia - November 15, 2025 Slovenia's Zan Karnicnik in action as Kosovo's Veldin Hodza shoots at goal REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Kosovo win 2-0 in Slovenia to secure World Cup playoff spot
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group B - Slovenia v Kosovo - Stadion Stozice, Ljubljana, Slovenia - November 15, 2025 Slovenia's Jon Gorenc Stankovic in action with Kosovo's Leon Avdullahu REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Kosovo win 2-0 in Slovenia to secure World Cup playoff spot
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group B - Slovenia v Kosovo - Stadion Stozice, Ljubljana, Slovenia - November 15, 2025 Kosovo's Vedat Muriqi in action with Slovenia's Tomi Horvat REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Kosovo win 2-0 in Slovenia to secure World Cup playoff spot
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group B - Slovenia v Kosovo - Stadion Stozice, Ljubljana, Slovenia - November 15, 2025 Kosovo's Albian Hajdari in action with Slovenia's Tomi Horvat REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Kosovo win 2-0 in Slovenia to secure World Cup playoff spot
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group B - Slovenia v Kosovo - Stadion Stozice, Ljubljana, Slovenia - November 15, 2025 Slovenia's Timi Elsnik in action Kosovo's Lumbardh Dellova REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
16 Nov 2025 05:59AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LJUBLJANA :Kosovo kept their dreams of a World Cup debut alive on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Slovenia that guaranteed them at least a playoff spot to qualify for next year's tournament in Mexico, Canada and the United States.

Fisnik Asllani opened the scoring for the visitors in the sixth minute when he latched on to a through ball from Mergim Vojvoda and fired past Slovenian keeper Jan Oblak. Kosovo doubled their lead in the 64th minute when Slovenia's Zan Karnicnik turned a cross past his own keeper.

Slovenia's job was made tougher when second-half substitute Petar Stojanovic was sent off for picking up two yellow cards within 10 minutes of the restart.

Kosovo stand in second place in Group B on 10, three points behind Switzerland who crushed Sweden 4-1. The Balkan nation host the group leaders on Tuesday but lag far behind on goal difference.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement