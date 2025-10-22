Koulibaly on target as Al-Hilal remain perfect in Asian Champions League

Al-Hilal sealed a 3-1 win over Qatar's Al-Sadd in Riyadh on Tuesday as the Saudi Pro League outfit side their perfect start to the western league phase of the Asian Champions League Elite.

First-half goals from Yusuf Akcicek and Kalidou Koulibaly put Simone Inzaghi's side in control before Roberto Firmino pulled one back for the visitors, but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's late free kick sealed the points for Al-Hilal.

"It was a difficult game, we wanted to win and today I can be happy to score and get an assist and we keep going to the next game," said Senegal international Koulibaly.

"We know in front of our fans we have to do well, we made a good game so we can be happy."

Akcicek put the four-times winners in front after 25 minutes when he struck from close range after Koulibaly touched the ball into his path following a Theo Hernandez free kick that the Al-Sadd defence struggled to clear.

Fifteen minutes later Koulibaly put his own name on the scoresheet when he evaded the Al-Sadd defence to meet Ruben Neves' left-sided corner, the former Chelsea man chesting the ball over the line at the far post.

Firmino gave Al-Sadd hope when he emerged unmarked to tap in Pedro Miguel's low cross from the right in the 63rd minute but Milinkovic-Savic curled a delightful free kick past Meshaal Barsham with nine minutes remaining to confirm the win.

Al-Hilal lead the western league standings with a maximum nine points from three games, two points clear of defending champions Al-Ahli, also from Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates duo Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Wahda.

The top eight finishers in the 12-team standings advance to the knockout rounds, which will be in March with the centralised quarter-finals, semis and final in Saudi Arabia in April.

Shabab Al-Ahli continued their unbeaten start to the campaign with a 4-1 win over Uzbekistan's Nasaf in Dubai.

Federico Cartabia put the home side ahead in the eighth minute, running onto Guilherme Bala's low centre to rifle the ball into the roof of the net.

Zafarmurod Abdirahmatov levelled two minutes later with a strike from the right that found the far corner but Renan restored the home side's lead in the 27th minute with a header that Oleksandr Vorobei fumbled over the line.

Shabab Al-Ahli went further ahead four minutes before the break when Saeid Ezatolahi's incisive ball from inside his own half released Mateusao, who clipped a deft first-time finish over the goalkeeper as he sprinted into the area.

Breno Cascardo's scuffed effort from close range in the fifth minute of added time closed out a comprehensive win for Paulo Sousa's side.