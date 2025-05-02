Kovac sets sights on Champions League spot as Dortmund welcome Wolfsburg

Resurgent Borussia Dortmund will seek the help of their crowd as the 12th man when they host mid-table Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga with a Champions League spot within reach after a difficult campaign, manager Niko Kovac said on Friday.

Dortmund, who were 11th earlier this year, have turned their season around after Kovac took charge in February and now sit sixth, three points behind Freiburg who occupy the fourth and final Champions League qualifying spot.

"We're within striking distance again," Kovac said ahead of Saturday's match at the 81,365-capacity Westfalenstadion.

"The game is very important. We're focusing on our opponents, because we're dependent on the other teams and we have to do our homework ... It's about showing the same energy as in the last few games.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"If we play our game like we have in recent weeks, I'm convinced that we can unleash a force with the crowd that Wolfsburg will find difficult to counter."

Dortmund have taken 13 points from their last five games to climb the table and have three games left to salvage their campaign.

If not the Champions League, they can still qualify for the Europa League, with RB Leipzig in fifth - a point above Dortmund.

Kovac also managed Wolfsburg between 2022 and 2024 and the Croatian is wary of the Lower Saxony side, even though Dortmund have a superb record against them at home.

Dortmund have not lost in their last 11 Bundesliga home games against Wolfsburg, winning nine. Wolfsburg have scored just one goal at Westfalenstadion since the 2016-17 season.

"They're dangerous from set pieces and in transition. We have to be careful there," Kovac said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing everyone (at Wolfsburg) again but we also know the importance of the game. Friendships will be put aside for 90 minutes."