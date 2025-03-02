Kovac's tactical change helped Dortmund overcome difficulties at St Pauli

Borussia Dortmund came up against anticipated difficulties at St Pauli, especially in the opening half, before a change of tactics brought about a 2-0 win on Saturday, manager Niko Kovac said.

After a scoreless first half, Dortmund scored twice after the break to give Kovac's side back-to-back Bundesliga victories for the first time this season.

"We are very satisfied with the result. In the first half we got exactly what we expected, that St. Pauli plays very aggressively, very straight forward," Kovac told reporters.

"We had some difficulties in the first half of the game because St. Pauli attacked us with three men. We didn't find the right solution there."

Kovac decided to alter his side's approach after the break, and Serhou Guirassy's goal five minutes into the second half paved the way for the win.

"We switched from a three-man to a four-man defence in the second-half in our build-up play," Kovac said.

"We brought our wingers into the game much better. This allowed us to play over St. Pauli's first line of defence and then we had control of the game in our hands.

"What was important then, of course, was the first goal. Who scores the first goal today is on the winning path. We told the boys that."

Dortmund's two consecutive wins come after two successive losses, and for defender Nico Schlotterbeck, surviving until the break without conceding a goal was vital against St Pauli.

"It was important to go into halftime with a 0-0 draw. There have been games where you're behind, and then it gets difficult," Schlotterbeck said.

"After that, we played a controlled game and deserved to win. We are more compact, we are more united, we don't allow so much.

"It has to be Borussia Dortmund's ambition to keep a lot of clean sheets."