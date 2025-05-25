Krasnodar celebrate first Russian league title

KRASNODAR, Russia :FC Krasnodar won their first Russian Premier League title on Saturday, halting Zenit St Petersburg's six-year winning streak, but are unlikely to play in Europe next season.

Russia's national team and club sides were banned from European competitions after Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022, prompting numerous sanctions.

FC Krasnodar, from the city in southern Russia, were founded in 2008 by the local retail magnate and billionaire Sergei Galitsky.

They finished second in the Russian Premier League last year and reached the Russian Cup final in 2014 and 2023, losing both on penalties.

Krasnodar beat Dinamo Moscow 3-0 on Saturday to finish one point ahead of Zenit St Petersburg.

They have Russian international goalkeeper Stanislav Agkatsev and striker Alexander Chernikov in their squad, along with Armenian midfielder and team captain Eduard Spertsyan.

Colombian striker Jhon Cordoba opened the scoring in the title-clinching game against Dinamo Moscow.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said last month that Russian clubs would be readmitted into the continent's competitions once the war in Ukraine is over.

"Of course, it's regrettable. But bring on the Champions League, we will show you!," said Krasnodar fan Andrey Bragin outside the club's Ozon Arena stadium.

The black-and-green team, also known as the Bulls, have experience of playing in Europe, finishing third in their Champions League group in 2020 after facing Chelsea, Sevilla and Rennes.

Krasnodar manager Murad Musayev, 41, said he was overwhelmed with joy at winning the Russian title.

"I hope we will return to the Champions League," he said.