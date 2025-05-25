Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Krasnodar celebrate first Russian league title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Krasnodar celebrate first Russian league title

Krasnodar celebrate first Russian league title
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Russian Premier League - Krasnodar v Dynamo Moscow - Krasnodar Stadium, Krasnodar, Russia - May 24, 2025 Krasnodar's Fedor Smolov celebrates with the trophy after winning the Russian Premier League REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo
Krasnodar celebrate first Russian league title
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Russian Premier League - Krasnodar v Dynamo Moscow - Krasnodar Stadium, Krasnodar, Russia - May 24, 2025 Krasnodar's Eduard Spertsyan lifts the trophy to celebrate with teammates after winning the Russian Premier League REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov /File Photo
Krasnodar celebrate first Russian league title
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Russian Premier League - Krasnodar v Dynamo Moscow - Krasnodar Stadium, Krasnodar, Russia - May 24, 2025 Dynamo Moscow's Yaroslav Gladyshev in action with Krasnodar's Lucas Olaza REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo
Krasnodar celebrate first Russian league title
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Russian Premier League - Krasnodar v Dynamo Moscow - Krasnodar Stadium, Krasnodar, Russia - May 24, 2025 Krasnodar's Joao Victor in action with Dinamo Moscow's Nicolas Marichal REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo
Krasnodar celebrate first Russian league title
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Russian Premier League - Krasnodar v Dynamo Moscow - Krasnodar Stadium, Krasnodar, Russia - May 24, 2025 Krasnodar's Victor Sa and Eduard Spertsyan celebrates after Jhon Cordoba scores their first goal REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo
25 May 2025 06:31PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KRASNODAR, Russia :FC Krasnodar won their first Russian Premier League title on Saturday, halting Zenit St Petersburg's six-year winning streak, but are unlikely to play in Europe next season.

Russia's national team and club sides were banned from European competitions after Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022, prompting numerous sanctions.

FC Krasnodar, from the city in southern Russia, were founded in 2008 by the local retail magnate and billionaire Sergei Galitsky.

They finished second in the Russian Premier League last year and reached the Russian Cup final in 2014 and 2023, losing both on penalties.

Krasnodar beat Dinamo Moscow 3-0 on Saturday to finish one point ahead of Zenit St Petersburg.

They have Russian international goalkeeper Stanislav Agkatsev and striker Alexander Chernikov in their squad, along with Armenian midfielder and team captain Eduard Spertsyan.

Colombian striker Jhon Cordoba opened the scoring in the title-clinching game against Dinamo Moscow.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said last month that Russian clubs would be readmitted into the continent's competitions once the war in Ukraine is over.

"Of course, it's regrettable. But bring on the Champions League, we will show you!," said Krasnodar fan Andrey Bragin outside the club's Ozon Arena stadium.

The black-and-green team, also known as the Bulls, have experience of playing in Europe, finishing third in their Champions League group in 2020 after facing Chelsea, Sevilla and Rennes.

Krasnodar manager Murad Musayev, 41, said he was overwhelmed with joy at winning the Russian title.

"I hope we will return to the Champions League," he said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement