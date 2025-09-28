Kroupi opens Bournemouth account with late goal to deny Leeds

LEEDS :Eli Kroupi came off the bench to score his first goal for Bournemouth and rescue his side a Premier League point in a 2-2 draw at Leeds United on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, volleyed past Leeds keeper Karl Darlow in stoppage time to deny the hosts victory and continue Bournemouth's impressive start to the season.

After six games the south coast club have 11 points - their best haul at this stage of a Premier League campaign.

Antoine Semenyo had put Bournemouth ahead with his fourth goal of the season, a thumping free kick.

But Leeds hit back when Joe Rodon headed in from a corner swung over by Sean Longstaff and Longstaff volleyed his side ahead after the break.

They could not hold out though and French youngster Kroupi made his mark after coming on in the 81st minute, connecting cleanly with Marcos Senesi's flick.

"He's a very good finisher. He has to adapt because he's coming from (French) Ligue 2, it's a big jump," Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said. "He's very good with both feet."

Leeds are still unbeaten at home and are mid-table after six games with eight points.

"Of course (disappointed) because we had a really good game with a really good performance against a strong opponent," Leeds boss Daniel Farke said. "We deserved to win this game. We had way more expected goals and shots. We had big chances."