Lacklustre Ancelotti debut as Brazil held to goalless draw at Ecuador

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador :Carlo Ancelotti got off to a disappointing start as Brazil coach in Thursday's South American World Cup qualifiers, drawing 0-0 against runners-up Ecuador, putting the Italian manager under considerable pressure.

Brazil were unable to break down Ecuador's organised defence and had few chances in the first half, the clearest coming from a Vinicius Jr attempt assisted by Gerson that was saved by goalkeeper Gonzalo Valle.

Ecuador threatened in the second half when John Yeboah attempted a through ball, but striker Nilson Angulo was caught offside.

Ancelotti's side created more chances, but failed to capitalise, with Richarlison squandering a well-placed pass from Vinicius Jr in the box and Casemiro's powerful long-range shot being saved by Valle.

The result leaves Ecuador closer to qualifying as they remain in second place with 24 points. The top six qualify directly for next year's World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. They face ninth-placed Peru on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Brazil remain in fourth place with 22 points; they face next third-placed Paraguay, who won 2–0 against Uruguay earlier.