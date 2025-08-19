Lakers G Luka Doncic cleared to play for Slovenia after injury scare

Two days after Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic left a game for his native Slovenia following a right knee injury, he was cleared to resume playing as his national team prepares for the upcoming EuroBasket competition.

Doncic avoided a potentially serious injury Saturday after a teammate was pushed toward the ground and into his lower legs under the basket during a game Saturday against Latvia.

Doncic initially appeared to be in severe pain before walking off the court and to the locker room with a noticeable limp. He returned to the bench later in the game.

Slovenia is scheduled to face Great Britain in a an exhibition game on Tuesday.

Doncic, 26, was acquired by the Lakers in a surprise trade with the Dallas Mavericks in February and then signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension earlier this month.

Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 28 games (all starts) after his move to the Lakers. He is averaging 28.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 450 career games (all starts) over seven seasons with the Mavericks and Lakers.

-Field Level Media