LaLiga leaders Barcelona fight back to beat Atletico 3-1

BARCELONA, Spain, Dec 2 : Barcelona recovered to secure a 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid as goals from Raphinha, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres handed the visitors their first LaLiga defeat since August and extended the champions' lead at the top after an intense clash on Tuesday.

The result puts Barca on 37 points, four ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who visit Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Atletico, arriving at Camp Nou on a seven-game winning run in all competitions, remain in fourth place with 31 points.

Atletico struck first in the 19th minute through Alex Baena on the counter but Raphinha equalised seven minutes later with a close-range strike after a killer through-pass from Pedri.

Barca's persistence paid off as Dani Olmo pounced on a loose ball inside the box and fired a low strike to score in the 65th minute and Torres wrapped up the points by finishing off another counter-attack deep in added time.

"It's important to believe in the work. We know there are matches like this and we have to be prepared for them. That's the spirit we need to have," Raphinha told Movistar Plus.

"We are gaining confidence match by match. Today, yes, it was crucial. Points like these can decide a league title."

The match was the first marquee fixture to be held at the partially renovated Camp Nou since it reopened last month following two and a half years of redevelopment.

However, the reduced capacity of 45,401 seats - far below the anticipated 105,000 upon completion - made for a below-par atmosphere for such a high-stakes contest.

It was Atletico who broke the deadlock in the 19th minute. Exploiting Barcelona's high defensive line, Nahuel Molina launched a precise long pass that sent Baena racing past Gerard Martin and he showed composure to slot the ball past goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

TRADEMARK THROUGH-BALL

Barcelona responded in the 26th minute, with a goal set up by returning midfielder Pedri. Making his first start in over a month, the 23-year-old Spaniard split Atletico's defence with a trademark through-ball to Raphinha.

The Brazilian sprung the offside trap, rounded Jan Oblak, and slotted home to level the score.

The hosts could have taken the lead in the 37th minute when Olmo was fouled inside the box by Pablo Barrios, earning a penalty.

However, Robert Lewandowski squandered the opportunity, blasting the spot kick high over the crossbar.

The Polish striker had a second chance to redeem himself moments later, but his towering header was brilliantly denied by Oblak’s one-handed reflex save following a cross from Lamine Yamal.

Tempers flared late in the first half, with Barcelona's Martin booked for a rash sliding tackle on Giuliano Simeone during an Atletico counter-attack. The visitors were incensed, calling for a red card, but referee Ricardo de Burgos deemed the challenge deserving of only a yellow.

The second half initially lacked the intensity of the first, with both sides squandering good opportunities. Raphinha missed a clear chance for Barcelona, while Giuliano Simeone failed to convert a counter-attack for Atletico.

It was Olmo who eventually found the breakthrough in the 65th minute. After Lewandowski failed to control a ball played in by Pedri, the loose ball fell kindly to Olmo, who fired a clinical low strike into the bottom-left corner. However, Olmo’s effort came at a cost as he injured his shoulder while scoring and was substituted, appearing to be in extreme pain.

Atletico had a golden opportunity to equalise in the 79th minute when substitute Thiago Almada dazzled with a solo run from the left, dribbling past two defenders and the keeper. But his composure failed at the crucial moment, and he sent his close-range effort wide of the target.

Barcelona wrapped up the win deep into injury time. Alejandro Balde marauded down the left wing and delivered a precise low cross into the box. Torres, left completely unmarked, controlled the ball calmly before firing past Oblak to make it 3-1 in the 95th minute.