Last-gasp Neves winner keeps Portugal on track for World Cup

LISBON :Portugal's Ruben Neves scored a stoppage-time goal to snatch a 1-0 win over Ireland that preserved their 100 per cent record in World Cup qualifying Group F and consolidated top spot on Saturday.

Portugal moved to nine points at the halfway stage of the campaign with a five-point lead over second-placed Hungary, who they host on Tuesday when they could secure qualification.

Neves headed home a minute into added time at the Estadio Jose Alvalade for his first international goal in 60 appearances.

It was a poignant tribute to close friend Diogo Jota, who died in a car accident in July and whose No. 21 jersey Neves wore in Portugal's first home game since the Liverpool player's death.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a penalty saved in the 75th minute as Ireland threatened to hold the hosts to a draw but the late strike kept the Irish bottom of the standings with one point.

Neves rose to head home Francisco Trincao’s cross, getting to the ball ahead of goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

It will have come as a relief to Portugal, who had a frustrating evening trying to break down resolute Irish resistance.

It was a tough night for Ronaldo in his 50th World Cup qualifier as he struck the base of the post in the 17th minute with a left-footed snapshot from just inside the penalty box, with the rebound falling perfectly for Bernardo Silva who inexplicably scuffed his effort wide.

The 40-year-old captain had another opportunity in the 70th minute when Nuno Mendes set him up with a square pass into the penalty area, but Ronaldo got his angles wrong and shot wide.

RONALDO HAS PENALTY SAVED

Five minutes later, he had a chance to open the scoring when defender Dara O’Shea was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area as he rushed to block an effort from Trincao that looked to strike him on the chest rather than the arm.

It was checked, however, after Slovakian referee Ivan Kruzliak awarded a penalty and Ronaldo hit the spot kick down the middle, but Kelleher got a trailing foot to the ball and managed to kick it away for a remarkable save.

It was the closest Ronaldo got to setting a new record of 40 goals in World Cup qualifiers and ended a run of five successive internationals in which he has scored.

The excellent Kelleher also made several key stops as Ireland were under almost constant siege with his tall defenders, notably captain Nathan Collins, proving their worth.

"It's a painful and heartbreaking result," said Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson. "Our plan worked with excellent teamwork. We put a lot of energy into this match."

Earlier on Saturday, Hungary beat Armenia 2-0 in Budapest to go second with four points, while Armenia have three.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)