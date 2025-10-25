Logo
Late Athekame strike spares Milan from Pisa upset
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Pisa SC - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 24, 2025 AC Milan's Zachary Athekame scores their second goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Pisa SC - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 24, 2025 AC Milan's Rafael Leao celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Pisa SC - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 24, 2025 AC Milan's Rafael Leao celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
25 Oct 2025 05:12AM (Updated: 25 Oct 2025 05:16AM)
MILAN :AC Milan salvaged a last-gasp 2-2 draw at home against struggling Pisa on Friday, with a strike from Zachary Athekame rescuing a point for the Serie A leaders.

The hosts were heading for an embarrassing defeat when substitute Athekame fired a low, long-range shot that slipped in during stoppage time.

Milan remain top with 17 points, two ahead of Inter Milan, Napoli and AS Roma, who are all set to play later over the weekend.

It took just seven minutes for Milan to break the deadlock, as Rafael Leao drifted to the edge of the box and fired a low shot into the net.

At the hour mark, the match took a dramatic turn when Milan’s Koni De Winter handled the ball inside the box, allowing Pisa’s Juan Cuadrado to calmly convert from the spot and bring the sides level.

Milan launched a renewed offensive with Leao being played beautifully through inside the box just minutes later, but his effort crashed off the top of the crossbar.

Instead, it was Pisa who stunned and silenced San Siro four minutes from time. A long ball found an unmarked M’Bala Nzola at the edge of the box, and he calmly slotted it home.

However, Athekame’s strike brought some relief for Milan, leaving the two sides to share the points.

Source: Reuters
