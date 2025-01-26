Late goals snatch 3-2 win for Milan over Parma

MILAN :Two added time goals from Tijjani Reijnders and Samuel Chukwueze earned AC Milan an unlikely 3-2 win at home to struggling Parma in a dramatic game at the San Siro on Sunday.

The win moves Milan to sixth in the standings on 34 points, while Parma are just above the relegation zone in 17th with 20 points.

Parma took the lead in the 24th minute through Matteo Cancellieri before Milan equalised from the penalty spot, with Christian Pulisic converting seven minutes before the break.

Enrico Del Prato put Parma back in front with just 10 minutes remaining but Reijnders and Chukwueze struck late to earn the home side all three points.

After a sluggish start to the game, Parma made the breakthrough with the first real chance.

Emanuele Valeri played a ball across the pitch from the left and a slip from Theo Hernandez allowed Cancellieri to gain possession and cut inside before curling a shot low into the far corner from outside the area.

Milan, who had looked rather toothless in attack, had the ball in the net four minutes later but Alvaro Morata was clearly offside and they needed to rely on a penalty to get back on level terms.

Parma keeper Zion Suzuki pushed Strahinja Pavlovic in the back at a corner kick and while Suzuki went the right way, Pulisic drilled the spot kick low into the corner.

In the opening minute of the second half, Suzuki saved a backheel flicked shot from Morata and Valeri was there to block Morata's effort from the rebound.

Suzuki then made a fingertip save at full stretch from Reijnders's low strike, while Milan keeper Mike Maignan was also called into action, coming off his line to block Valentin Mihaila's shot.

A poor pass out from the back by Ismael Bennacer gave Parma possession and, after Maignan saved the initial shot from Drissa Camara, Del Prato poked home the rebound and Parma looked set to stun the frustrated San Siro crowd.

Pavlovic had a goal disallowed two minutes from time but Milan somehow found a way to not only salvage a draw but to steal victory.

Reijnders beat the offside trap from a Yunus Musah pass and coolly slipped his shot past Suzuki and when, three minutes later, Pavlovic's header bounced off Chukwueze's thigh in front of goal, Suzuki was unable to keep the ball out of the net.