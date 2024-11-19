Late penalty earns Spain 3-2 win over Switzerland

TENERIFE, Spain : A late penalty converted by Bryan Zaragoza secured Spain a 3-2 win over Switzerland in their final Nations League Group A4 game on Monday, with the Spaniards guaranteed top spot before kick off and the Swiss already confirmed as relegated.

Spain opened the scoring in the 32nd minute when Yeremy Pino fired home after Pedri had his penalty saved, before the Swiss levelled through Joel Monteiro in the 63rd, but the hosts were back in front five minutes later when Bryan Gil netted.

Switzerland thought they had snatched a draw when Andi Zeqiri netted a penalty five minutes from time but another spot kick in added time earned the Spanish side the win.

Spain finished with 16 points while bottom side Switzerland have two having failed to win any of their six group games.