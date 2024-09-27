Lavia to play against Brighton, Maresca says

Chelsea will be boosted by the return of midfielder Romeo Lavia as they aim for their first Premier League home win of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Lavia, who last played in Chelsea's only league defeat in five games, a 2-0 home loss to Manchester City, was sidelined after sustaining a hamstring injury in training.

The 20-year-old, who joined from Southampton in August 2023, managed only one substitute appearance last season due to multiple injury setbacks.

"Romeo Lavia is available for tomorrow, the only one (who will be missing) is Reece (James) he is still out and there is no real update on him at the moment," Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca told reporters on Friday.

"We will see if (Lavia can play the full 90 minutes). We have one more session now and then we will decide but the most important thing is that finally he is back."

Maresca is spoiled for choice in attack after Nicolas Jackson scored a brace against West Ham United last weekend and Christopher Nkunku scored a hat-trick in their 5-0 thrashing of fourth-tier side Barrow on Tuesday in the League Cup third round.

The Italian coach will have to choose between the two strikers to lead the line against Brighton but has other decisions to make after several standout performances this week.

"Yeah it's one of them but I think Pedro (Neto) also did very well. Mykhailo (Mudryk) did very well the other day," he added.

"All of them to be honest. It's important that when there is chance, even if it's five minutes, 10 minutes or half an hour or from the start, they give everything, so it's important.

"I've told them since day one that we cannot play with seven or eight attacking players otherwise there is no defensive balance."

After Brighton, Chelsea host Belgian side Gent in the Europa Conference League on Oct. 3 and welcome Nottingham Forest in the league three days later.