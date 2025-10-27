Lawson says he almost hit marshals crossing the track

MEXICO CITY :Formula One driver Liam Lawson said he narrowly avoided a fatal accident after two marshals ran across the track in front of him during Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix.

The New Zealander, who races for Red Bull-owned Racing Bulls, sounded incredulous over the team radio at the lap-three incident.

"Are you kidding me? Did you just see that?," he asked his race engineer in an exchange with plenty of swearing. "I could have ... killed them, mate."

Video footage showed the marshals crossing the track after Lawson rejoined the race following an early pitstop to replace a front wing.

"I honestly couldn’t believe what I was seeing," the driver told reporters. "Boxed (pitted), came out on a new set of hards (tyres), and then I got to turn one and there were just two dudes running across the track.

"I nearly hit one of them, honestly, it was so dangerous.

"Obviously there’s been a miscommunication somewhere but I’ve never experienced that before, and I haven’t really seen that in the past. It’s pretty unacceptable.

"We can’t understand how on a live track, marshals can be allowed to just run across the track like that. I have no idea why, I’m sure we’ll get some sort of explanation, but it really can’t happen again."

The governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) said in a statement that it was investigating.

Racing Bulls did not mention the incident in their post-race review.

"Following a turn one incident, race control was informed that debris was present on the track at the apex of that corner," the FIA said.

"On lap three, marshals were alerted and placed on standby to enter the track and recover the debris once all cars had passed.

"As soon as it became apparent that Lawson had pitted, the instructions to dispatch marshals were rescinded and a double yellow flag was shown in that area. We are still investigating what occurred after that point."

The FIA also expressed respect and appreciation for the local motorsport authorities, organisers and volunteer marshals for their role.

"Their professionalism and dedication are invaluable to every event we stage," it added.