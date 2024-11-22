League One Volleyball raises $100M before launch Jan. 8

League One Volleyball raised $100 million to bring the total capital count to $160 million weeks before the new professional women's volleyball league begins play Jan. 8.

LOVB (pronounced 'love') said the new funding from Left Lane Capital, Atwater Capital and Ares Management would help the six-team league launch while bringing further growth to the existing - and exploding - foundation that includes 26 states supporting 66 club volleyball locations. A total of more than 16,000 athletes are part of those programs amid the rapid rise in popularity of volleyball and women's sports in general.

"The new investment will continue to fuel LOVB's mission to transform volleyball from the grassroots to the professional level, while supporting the much-anticipated launch of LOVB Pro's inaugural season set to begin in January 2025," LOVB said in a statement.

The inaugural season of LOVB Pro features teams in Atlanta, Madison, Wisc., Houston, Salt Lake City, Austin, Texas and Omaha, Neb.

"We are launching a movement that can sustain a pro league," said co-founder and CEO Katlyn Gao in a USA Today interview. "Being connected to grassroots has always been our strategy, and this (funding) is just another signal that we're doing something right."

Current LOVB Pro rosters include players from 20 countries, 17 Olympians and 10 members of the United States women's volleyball team.

"We believe LOVB has the potential to lead the next era of both youth and professional sports," said Vania Schlogel, CEO and Founder of Atwater Capital. "This investment isn't just about fueling growth or generating financial returns. It's about creating a platform where women and youth athletes can truly thrive. By leveraging our expertise in media and entertainment, we're excited to amplify LOVB's impact, delivering compelling stories and experiences that engage volleyball fans in new, exciting ways and inspire the next generation of exceptional athletes."

