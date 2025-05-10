League title all that matters for Conte at Napoli

Napoli go into the final three games of the season as Serie A leaders, and for their fans and manager that is the only focus for now, Antonio Conte said on Saturday.

Conte's side have a three-point lead over Inter Milan, but even after a season which has exceeded all expectations at Napoli, there is constant media speculation over whether the coach will remain at the club next season.

At a press conference before Sunday's home game with Genoa, when Conte was asked if the Napoli fans were asking him questions about his future, his response included the words of a famous Italian song.

"Trust me, the fans in this moment don't ask me this question," Conte said with a smile.

"The fans, apart from thanking me, they ask if we will win. And I answer that we will certainly try, as we are doing. This is their only question.

"The rest? It's boredom, Franco Califano, 'Everything else is boredom'."

Napoli will kick off against Genoa knowing Inter's result away to Torino.

"Regardless, there will be pressure, we have to be good at directing it in a positive manner, as long as it is a help to remain concentrated, have desire and motivation," Conte said.

"I think the final two games we will play at the same time, and that will be even better.

"Playing first, playing later, we know that nothing will change, we have to think about our game."

Conte also gave an update on the injury situation.

"(Stanislav) Lobotka returned to the group yesterday, he trained again today, there is still a fitness test tomorrow morning to make the best decision," Conte said.

"(David) Neres was back training partially yesterday, I think he can be called up for the bench, also to savour the atmosphere again.

"(Alessandro) Buongiorno is still at a standstill and Juan Jesus, who is dying to return, he says he is ready but the doctors are holding him back."

The manager was asked what has been most important for is Napoli side.

"It all depends and starts from the head," Conte replied.

"Then what the fans ask of us, the heart, ours cannot be doubted, and then there are the legs which must be trained. But what moves everything is the head."