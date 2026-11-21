Nov 21 : Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann again denied any knowledge of the Sandpapergate plot on Saturday, amid renewed scrutiny of the 2018 tour of South Africa in the wake of player Cameron Bancroft's explosive 4,000-word account.

The eight-year-old controversy resurfaced after former batter Usman Khawaja said the wider Australian team had known about the ball-tampering, not just the three players sanctioned by Cricket Australia's integrity unit

Bancroft, one of those punished alongside David Warner and Steve Smith, said in a detailed account published in The West Australian earlier this week that Lehmann was among those present during conversations about the plan.

"No... I didn't know," Lehmann said on a BBC Test Match Special podcast. "Obviously, it (sandpaper) was used."

Responding to Bancroft's allegation, Lehmann said his recollection of events differed from the former Australia opening batsman's.

"I'm not sure. That was all after the fact. It was already played out on TV. That's Cameron's take on it. I'm not going to talk about him but my view is different.

"The biggest thing with ball-tampering is it was just a bad time. Everyone, we all made mistakes," he added.