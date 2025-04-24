Leicester icon Vardy saying farewell to club after 13 seasons

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season following their relegation, bringing the curtain down on an era where he established himself as one of the greats in a team that punched above their weight.

Vardy, who was signed from fifth-tier side Fleetwood Town for one million pounds ($1.33 million) in 2012, became the club's greatest player of the modern age, scoring 198 goals across all competitions.

But his most famous achievement was leading Leicester to the 2015-16 Premier League title when the team that avoided relegation the season before made a mockery of 5,000-1 odds to beat the established elite to an unlikely title.

"Gutted that this day has come but I knew it was going to come eventually. I've had 13 unbelievable years at this club with lots of success, some down but the majority all highs," the 38-year-old Vardy said in a statement.

"It's finally time to call it a day which I am devastated about. But I think the timing is right, just want to sincerely thank you all for taking me in as one of your own.

"Leicester will always have a massive place in my heart and I'll make sure that I'll be following for years to come in what I hope will be even more success for the club. But as for now, this is my goodbye but you will see me again, I promise."

His final season with Leicester is one to forget, however, with the club going down once again. But he still has five more games to breach the 200-goal mark.

LATE BLOOMER

Vardy, often seen chugging down energy drinks, was a late bloomer who guided Leicester up from the Championship to the Premier League twice - in 2013-14 and again in 2023-24.

But it was in the English top flight where he made his mark, scoring 143 times to sit 15th on the list of the Premier League top scorers.

In Leicester's magical title run under Italian manager Claudio Ranieri, Vardy's devastating pace to get in behind the defence and his eye for goal made him one of the most feared strikers in the division.

It was during that spell when Vardy broke Ruud van Nistelrooy's record for scoring in most consecutive Premier League matches, finding the net in 11 straight games.

Vardy was named Premier League Player of the Season for his goalscoring exploits.

Four years later, aged 33, Vardy excelled once again when he picked up the Golden Boot for most goals, netting 23 times to become the oldest player to win the award.

He leaves Leicester having also won the FA Cup in 2020-21 and two second-tier Championship titles.

"Jamie is unique. He is a special player and an even more special person. He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City," the club's Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said.

"He certainly has my deepest respect and affection. I am endlessly grateful for everything he has given to this football club."

($1 = 0.7510 pounds)