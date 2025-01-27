Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leicester snap losing run to deepen Tottenham's gloom
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leicester snap losing run to deepen Tottenham's gloom

Leicester snap losing run to deepen Tottenham's gloom
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - January 26, 2025 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Leicester snap losing run to deepen Tottenham's gloom
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - January 26, 2025 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
27 Jan 2025 12:13AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Leicester City snapped a seven-match losing streak in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur that continued the home side's abysmal form on Sunday.

Tottenham have now managed only one win in 11 league games after goals by Jamie Vardy and Bilal El Khannouss early in the second half piled more pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou.

Leicester's second away win of the season took them out of the bottom three, above Wolverhampton Wanderers, into 17th place with 17 points from 23 games.

Tottenham, who deservedly led at halftime with a 33rd-minute header by Richarlison, remain 15th with 24 points after a fourth successive league loss, eight points off the drop zone.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement