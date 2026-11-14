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Lens appoint Digard as coach until 2028
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Sport

Lens appoint Digard as coach until 2028

Lens appoint Digard as coach until 2028

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Le Havre AC v Paris St Germain - Stade Oceane, Le Havre, France - October 30, 2026 Le Havre AC coach Didier Digard reacts REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

14 Nov 2026 06:25AM
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Nov 13 : RC Lens have appointed Didier Digard as head coach on a contract until June 2028, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday, a day after dismissing Yannick Cahuzac.

• The 40-year-old former OGC Nice manager has signed for the next two seasons, the club said in a statement.

• Digard replaces Cahuzac, who was sacked after a string of defeats, including a 9-1 Champions League defeat by Como.

• Former midfielder Digard played for Paris St Germain, Middlesbrough, Nice and Real Betis before moving into coaching.

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• He took charge of Nice during the 2022-23 season, guiding them to the Conference League quarter-finals and taking them close to European qualification after recording 10 wins, seven draws and four defeats.

• Lens are 11th in Ligue 1 with 13 points and 33rd in the Champions League standings with three points. They host Toulouse next week.

Source: Reuters
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