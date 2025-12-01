Lens combine northern grit and nous to scale Ligue 1 summit

PARIS, Dec 1 : RC Lens are back in unfamiliar territory — top of Ligue 1 — and doing it by rewriting the script of French football rather than following it.

A 2-1 win at Angers on Sunday propelled the northern side one point above European champions Paris St Germain and two ahead of big-spending Olympique de Marseille, taking them to the summit for the first time since August 2004.

Unlike that fleeting early-season lead two decades ago, this rise has been forged over months through collective pressure, tactical clarity and shrewd recruitment.

Lens coach Pierre Sage has been the central architect.

Without changing the club’s identity, he sharpened an already demanding pressing game, built around a back three and made carefully selected additions rather than headline signings.

"We are not at our ceiling in terms of our football,” Sage said. "The results reward the players, but development takes time. There is still room to grow."

TITLE TALK PREMATURE

Title talk remains premature, yet even club great and former president Gervais Martel, who presided over the run to their only top-flight title in 1998, could not resist the temptation.

"This team is a steamroller," Martel told French sports daily L'Equipe. "They defend while moving forward and press opponents into mistakes. Why not dream of being champions?”

The context makes Lens’ position all the more striking because only months ago the conversation centered on financial restraint.

Instead of splurging, they targeted player profiles to suit Sage’s system - Mali midfielder Mamadou Sangare, centre back Samson Baidoo, goalkeeper Robin Risser experienced World Cup winner Florian Thauvin.

He delivered the goals at Angers with his first Ligue 1 brace since 2019. Both strikes were dedicated to Jonathan Gradit, sidelined for at least four months after surgery on a fractured leg.

Gradit later addressed the squad from his hospital bed via video link, highlighting the collective spirit that has underpinned Lens’ surge.

"The coach, staff and management have done a huge job,” said forward Florian Sotoca. "Everyone is aligned, and our daily work shows on the pitch."

Even captain Adrien Thomasson admitted internal expectations had been exceeded.

"At the start we didn’t imagine being here after 14 games," Thomasson said. "But it rewards what we’re doing. We stay humble because we’re not stronger than everyone. We just deserve to be where we are."

Lens lead France’s elite on merit, through intensity, unity and tactical coherence.

Whether that will produce a sustained title challenge remains uncertain, yet for a club still adjusting to their renewed ambitions, just standing above PSG and Marseille is a statement that northern grit can disrupt the established order.