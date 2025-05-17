Leverkusen draw 2-2 at Mainz to hand departing coach Alonso another record

BERLIN : Bayer Leverkusen came from a goal down to rescue a 2-2 draw at hosts Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga finale on Saturday and hand departing coach Xabi Alonso another record as they went two league seasons without an away defeat.

Alonso is leaving after two-and-a-half years in charge -including a sensational domestic league and Cup double last season without one defeat - with reports linking him to a move to Real Madrid.

Leverkusen, who finished second behind champions Bayern Munich, found themselves a goal down when European hopefuls Mainz went in front through Paul Nebel in the 35th minute.

But they bounced back after the break and struck twice in five minutes through Patrik Schick in the 49th and 54th to get back into the driving seat.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Mainz levelled with a penalty from Jonathan Burkardt in the 63rd minute.

They almost spoiled the Leverkusen record when Stefan Bell stabbed in for what looked like the winner in stoppage time but his effort was overruled for handball after a lengthy VAR review.

Mainz still managed a sixth place finish that gives them a berth in the Conference League.

Leverkusen have now gone without a league loss on the road for 34 consecutive games.