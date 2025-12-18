Leverkusen hunt second place before winter break in turnaround under Hjulmand

BERLIN, Dec 18 : When Kasper Hjulmand took over as Bayer Leverkusen coach after two Bundesliga matches this season, few would have predicted his team could have a shot at second place by the end of the year with a win over hosts RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Former Denmark coach Hjulmand took over in September after Dutchman Erik ten Hag's brief stint that lasted only two league matches and a handful of pre-season friendlies.

Hjulmand was with his back to the wall, having to quickly deal with the aftermath of a major squad overhaul, and assemble a battle-worthy squad for domestic and European competitions despite a mass exodus of key players, including Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Granit Xhaka.

With fans having enjoyed success under former coach Xabi Alonso, including an undefeated German league and Cup double in 2024 and a Bundesliga runners-up spot last season, Hjulmand was under instant pressure to deliver.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

He succeeded in fast-tracking the integration of more than half a dozen new players, with Leverkusen continuing with its exciting brand of attacking football.

Since taking over in September, his team have quietly climbed up the table and are now on 26 points in fourth place, three behind second-placed Leipzig.

A win by two goals or more could move them into second place ahead of the league's winter break following this weekend's action and until January 9.

Bayern Munich, in top spot on 38 points, travel to Heidenheim on Sunday, while Borussia Dortmund, on 29 and in third place on goal difference, host Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday.

It will not be an easy task in Leipzig, with Hjulmand missing Edmond Tapsoba, Ibrahim Maza and Eliesse Ben Seghir, who are all on Africa Cup of Nations duty, while playmaker Alex Grimaldo and Patrik Schick are doubtful with minor injuries.

Leipzig, without their in-form Ivorian forward Yan Diomande, had an equally bumpy start, losing 6-0 in the season opener to Bayern after having missed out completely on European competition last season.

However, they then won nine of their next 13 league games to turn themselves into serious title contenders under coach Ole Werner.

With 19 goals scored in the last four matches between the two teams, it promises to be an exciting attacking encounter, with Leipzig enjoying a flawless home record in the league this season, and six wins from six matches.