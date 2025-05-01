Logo
Leverkusen sign Algeria international Maza from Hertha
Leverkusen sign Algeria international Maza from Hertha

Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Round of 16 - FC Cologne v Hertha Berlin - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - December 4, 2024 Hertha Berlin's Ibrahim Maza scores their first goal from the penalty spot

01 May 2025 05:12PM (Updated: 01 May 2025 05:13PM)
BERLIN :Bayern Leverkusen have signed Algeria international Ibrahim Maza from second-tier Hertha Berlin, with the talented 19-year-old forward penning a five-year deal, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

A former Germany youth international, the Berlin-born Maza opted in 2024 to play for Algeria.

"Ibrahim Maza is currently one of the most interesting young attacking players," Lerverkusen sporting managing director Simon Rolfes said.

"Ibrahim suits us and our style of football. He has outstanding technical ability, is good at dribbling and assertive and he also has vision for his teammates who he can brilliantly bring into play."

Leverkusen, who won the domestic league and Cup double last season, are second in the Bundesliga standings, eight points behind leaders Bayern Munich with three matches left to play.

They are assured of second spot and a place in next season's Champions League league phase.

Source: Reuters
