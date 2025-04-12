Leverkusen slip up in 0-0 home draw with Union as title chances fade

LEVERKUSEN, Germany :Reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen laboured to a 0-0 draw against visiting Union Berlin on Saturday as their Bundesliga title hopes faded with five matches left to play.

Second-placed Leverkusen, last season's domestic league and Cup winners, had attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz back from injury but could not score and now have 63 points.

Bayern Munich, who host Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday, are top on 68.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen team, who 10 days ago were eliminated in the German Cup semi-finals by third-tier Arminia Bielefeld, did have control in the first half but rarely created chances against a disciplined Union defence.

Even after Wirtz came on just before the hour mark on his comeback from an ankle injury, the hosts struggled to threaten.

"For us it was just not good enough. We were missing energy, especially in the last third of the pitch. We did not create chances," Alonso told a press conference.

"It (the title race) is not finished yet and we need to keep going," he said. "We will have a clearer answer in three hours (after the Bayern v Dortmund match). Now it is more difficult and we will have to wait.

"We had a chance today and missed it. Now it's five points. The feeling is not euphoric. We have to accept it."

Union's Benedict Hollerbach should have done better when he was in front of goal in the 73rd minute with only Lukas Hradecky to beat but his weak chip went straight into the keeper's hands.

Despite late pressure and a golden chance for Jonathan Tah in stoppage time, Leverkusen could not find a trademark last-gasp winner and dropped valuable points in the title race.