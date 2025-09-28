Leverkusen's Schick sidelined for a few weeks with muscle injury

BERLIN :Bayer Leverkusen's Czech striker Patrik Schick will be out of action for a few weeks after suffering a thigh injury in Saturday's Bundesliga win at St Pauli, the club said on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Schick, who has three goals and one assist in the first five league games to lead his team's scoring, was taken off a minute before the end of the game in Hamburg.

"Bayer Leverkusen will have to manage without centre-forward Patrik Schick for the next few games," the 2024 domestic double winners said in a statement.

"Schick should be able to return to the Werkself squad for the Bundesliga away game at Mainz 05 on October 18."

Leverkusen, who host PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday, are fifth in the Bundesliga on eight points, seven behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Czech Republic are due to play World Cup qualifiers at home to Croatia on October 9 and away to the Faroe Islands three days later. The Czechs are level on 12 points after five matches with Group L leaders Croatia but have played a game more.

Leverkusen will need the Czech international back as quickly as possible as they try to settle into the season under new coach Kasper Hjulmand.

The Dane is their second manager this season after Erik ten Hag was sacked on September 1 after two league games in charge.

The team had a complete overhaul following the departure of more than half a dozen key players in the close season, including Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Granit Xhaka.