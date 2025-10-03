Lille keeper Ozer spot on as they secure 1-0 win at Roma

ROME :Lille keeper Berke Ozer saved three consecutive penalties late on as they battled to a 1-0 victory at AS Roma in the Europa League on Thursday thanks to Hakon Arnar Haraldsson’s early strike.

In the first-ever competitive meeting between the sides, Lille's Arnar Haraldsson capitalised on an early Roma error to fire the visitors ahead after six minutes.

Roma were handed a golden chance to equalise in the last minutes after a handball from Aissa Mandi, but Artem Dovbyk's penalty was saved by Ozer.

Drama followed as the Lille keeper was judged to have moved off his line, only for Dovbyk's second attempt to be stopped as well, but with Ozer again stepping forward too early.

A third effort was then entrusted to Matias Soule, yet incredibly, Ozer denied him as well and this time the save stood, sealing Lille's win.