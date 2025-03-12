Lion City Sailors hold Japan's Sanfrecce to second-leg draw, progress to AFC Champions League 2 semis

SINGAPORE: The Lion City Sailors continued their remarkable voyage into uncharted territory on Wednesday (Mar 12) after reaching the Asian Football Confederation Champions League 2 (ACL2) semi-finals.

The Singapore side registered a 1-1 draw with Sanfrecce Hiroshima at the Jalan Besar Stadium in the second leg of the quarter-finals to win 4-1 on aggregate.

The Sailors will next face either Sydney FC or South Korean side Joenbuk FC. The Australian side have a 2-0 lead going into the second leg.

All seemed lost for the Sailors after they lost the first leg of the quarter-finals 6-1 last week. But the result was later chalked off and they were awarded a 3-0 win by the Asian footballing body, as Sanfreece had fielded a player who was supposed to be serving a three-match suspension.

The player, French forward Valere Germain, came on as a substitute to score Sanfreecce's fifth goal in the match.